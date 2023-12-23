The Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in an expected competitive matchup with the Ottawa Senators (11-17), who have -105 moneyline odds. The outing on Saturday begins at 7:00 PM ET from Canadian Tire Centre on SportsNet PT and NHL Network.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Penguins vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Penguins are 8-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Senators have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 33.3%, of those games.

Pittsburgh is 8-10 (victorious in 44.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Ottawa has a record of 5-10 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 2.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.20 2.80 6 16.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.6 3.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.30 3.50 6 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

