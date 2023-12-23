The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (35 points), via put up 14 goals and 21 assists.

Crosby is another important player for Pittsburgh, with 34 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 19 goals and adding 15 assists.

Evgeni Malkin's total of 26 points is via 11 goals and 15 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (5-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .924% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Senators Players to Watch

Ottawa's Tim Stutzle has totaled 25 assists and six goals in 28 games. That's good for 31 points.

Batherson has made a major impact for Ottawa this season with 25 points (11 goals and 14 assists).

This season, Ottawa's Claude Giroux has 24 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 15 assists (third).

In the crease, Anton Forsberg's record stands at 5-6-0 on the season, giving up 33 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 234 saves with an .876% save percentage (63rd in the league).

Penguins vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 26th 2.81 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 9th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.54 28th 5th 32.9 Shots 32.6 6th 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.5 15th 27th 13.68% Power Play % 18.26% 20th 12th 82% Penalty Kill % 70.21% 32nd

