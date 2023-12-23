Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Senators on December 23, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Tim Stutzle, Jake Guentzel and others when the Ottawa Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Penguins vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Guentzel's 14 goals and 21 assists in 31 games for Pittsburgh add up to 35 total points on the season.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 19 goals and 15 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Evgeni Malkin has 26 points so far, including 11 goals and 15 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Stuetzle has been a big player for Ottawa this season, with 31 points in 28 games.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
Drake Batherson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Drake Batherson has 11 goals and 14 assists to total 25 points (0.9 per game).
Batherson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 15
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
