On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Radim Zohorna going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:42 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.