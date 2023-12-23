Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Radim Zohorna going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Zohorna has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:21
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
