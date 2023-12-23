Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Smith's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.

In six of 31 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Smith has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in seven of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 3 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.