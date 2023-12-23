The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rickard Rakell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:26 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

