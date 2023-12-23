Penguins vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 23
The Ottawa Senators (11-17) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and NHL Network.
Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 5-3-2 while totaling 22 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.2%). They have conceded 28 goals.
Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Senators 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have a 3-3-6 record in overtime matchups this season and a 15-13-3 overall record.
- Pittsburgh has earned eight points (3-3-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- Across the five games this season the Penguins finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Pittsburgh has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Penguins have scored three or more goals 16 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-2-1).
- Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 9-7-1 (19 points).
- The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins finished 6-6-2 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|12th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.81
|26th
|28th
|3.54
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|7th
|32.6
|Shots
|32.9
|5th
|15th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|21st
|20th
|18.26%
|Power Play %
|13.68%
|27th
|32nd
|70.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|12th
Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
