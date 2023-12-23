The Ottawa Senators (11-17) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 5-3-2 while totaling 22 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.2%). They have conceded 28 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Senators 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-115)

Senators (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Senators Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 3-3-6 record in overtime matchups this season and a 15-13-3 overall record.

Pittsburgh has earned eight points (3-3-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

Across the five games this season the Penguins finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Pittsburgh has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 16 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-2-1).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 9-7-1 (19 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins finished 6-6-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 12th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.81 26th 28th 3.54 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 7th 32.6 Shots 32.9 5th 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 31.2 21st 20th 18.26% Power Play % 13.68% 27th 32nd 70.21% Penalty Kill % 82% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.