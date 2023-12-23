For bracketology analysis on West Virginia and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How West Virginia ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 209

West Virginia's best wins

On November 6, West Virginia registered its best win of the season, a 67-59 victory over the Missouri State Bears, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to the RPI. That signature win against Missouri State included a team-high 18 points from Quinn Slazinski. Jesse Edwards, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on December 23

66-60 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on December 9

62-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on November 26

70-57 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on November 14

West Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), West Virginia is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.

Schedule insights

West Virginia faces the 37th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have no games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 19 contests against teams over .500.

WVU has 19 games left this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

West Virginia's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FOX

