Saturday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) and Toledo Rockets (6-5) at WVU Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with West Virginia coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 74, Toledo 72

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-1.7)

West Virginia (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

West Virginia is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Toledo's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Mountaineers have gone over the point total in two games, while Rockets games have gone over five times.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 65.6 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

West Virginia is 161st in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.9 its opponents average.

West Virginia connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (289th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers average 87 points per 100 possessions on offense (313th in college basketball), and give up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

West Virginia has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (79th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.9 (357th in college basketball).

