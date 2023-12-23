The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) meet the Toledo Rockets (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 17 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Cochran: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

West Virginia vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 344th 64.2 Points Scored 79.8 86th 63rd 65.8 Points Allowed 77.1 307th 141st 37.7 Rebounds 30.3 352nd 134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 287th 314th 5.7 3pt Made 6.1 289th 277th 11.9 Assists 12.9 213th 114th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

