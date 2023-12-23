West Virginia vs. Toledo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 23
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) hit the court against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.
West Virginia vs. Toledo Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|West Virginia
|-4.5
|152.5
West Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- None of West Virginia's nine games this season have had a combined score higher than this contest's total of 152.5.
- West Virginia's games this season have had an average of 133.4 points, 19.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- West Virginia has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- The Mountaineers have a record of 4-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for West Virginia.
West Virginia vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|0
|0%
|65.6
|144.3
|67.7
|146.5
|135.4
|Toledo
|7
|63.6%
|78.7
|144.3
|78.8
|146.5
|155.9
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- The 65.6 points per game the Mountaineers score are 13.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (78.8).
West Virginia vs. Toledo Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|4-5-0
|3-2
|2-7-0
|Toledo
|6-5-0
|1-0
|5-6-0
West Virginia vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|West Virginia
|Toledo
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-1
|3-8
|Away Record
|10-4
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|90.5
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|82.1
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
