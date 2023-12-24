Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Cooper has been targeted 113 times, with season stats of 985 yards on 61 receptions (16.1 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Browns have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 69 Rec; 704 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Dalton Kincaid
- Click Here for Brian Robinson Jr.
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
Browns vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|113
|61
|985
|211
|3
|16.1
Cooper Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|14
|7
|77
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|8
|4
|109
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.