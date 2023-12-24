Amari Cooper will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cooper has 61 receptions (while being targeted 113 times) for a team-high 985 yards and three TDs, averaging 70.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Texans

Cooper vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Cooper will play against the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans give up 239.1 passing yards per contest.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Browns vs Texans on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this season.

Cooper has received 21.5% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (113 targets).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (36th in NFL play), picking up 985 yards on 113 passes thrown his way.

Cooper has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 10.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 109 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.