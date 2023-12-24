Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns meet the Houston Texans in Week 16 at NRG Stadium, where they'll be up against Steven Nelson and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Browns receivers' matchup versus the Texans' pass defense, continue reading.

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 114.5 8.2 27 83 8.50

Amari Cooper vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper has hauled in 61 catches for 985 yards (70.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Cleveland is No. 21 in the NFL, at 206.3 yards per game (2,888 total passing yards).

The Browns are averaging 22.1 points per game, 13th in the league.

Cleveland carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.5 times per game (third in NFL).

The Browns have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 21st in the NFL. They throw the ball 50.5% of the time in the red zone.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Houston is having trouble this season, with 3,348 passing yards allowed (24th in NFL). It ranks first with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Texans rank 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (332.6 per game).

Houston has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 113 58 Def. Targets Receptions 61 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 35 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 985 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.4 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

