Best bets are available for when the Cleveland Browns (9-5) visit the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Browns vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Browns have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Cleveland has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, the Texans have won five out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Houston has a record of 4-1 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Who will win? The Browns or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+3)



Houston (+3) The Browns are 7-5-2 against the spread this season.

Cleveland is 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Texans have put together a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

In games as an underdog by 3 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 4-1 against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Browns vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) The two teams average a combined 4.0 more points per game, 44 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 40 points.

The Browns and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.7 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set in this outing.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 14 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Texans' 14 games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 51.3 3 17.0 3

Case Keenum Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 229.0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.