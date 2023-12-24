Best bets are available for when the Cleveland Browns (9-5) visit the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

When is Browns vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Browns have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
  • Cleveland has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, and won in each game.
  • This season, the Texans have won five out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Houston has a record of 4-1 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (+3)
  • The Browns are 7-5-2 against the spread this season.
  • Cleveland is 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Texans have put together a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games as an underdog by 3 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 4-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40)
  • The two teams average a combined 4.0 more points per game, 44 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 40 points.
  • The Browns and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.7 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set in this outing.
  • The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 14 games with a set total.
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Texans' 14 games with a set total.

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
14 51.3 3 17.0 3

Case Keenum Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
1 229.0 1

