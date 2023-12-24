Browns vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sportsbooks expect a close game when the Cleveland Browns (9-5) play the Houston Texans (8-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 40.
Before the Browns square off against the Texans, check out their betting insights and trends. Before the Texans square off against the Browns, here are their betting insights and trends.
Browns vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-2.5)
|40
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Browns (-2.5)
|40.5
|-142
|+120
Cleveland vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Browns vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Cleveland is 9-5-0 ATS this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Browns are 5-1.
- Cleveland games have hit the over on seven of 14 occasions (50%).
- Houston's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-7-0.
- The Texans have an ATS record of 6-1 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- Houston has played 14 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
