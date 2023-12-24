Browns vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Texans (8-6) host the Cleveland Browns (9-5) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Before the Browns take on the Texans, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Browns vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3
|40
|-150
|+125
Browns vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 38.5, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Browns have put together a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).
- Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
Houston Texans
- The Texans have combined with their opponents to score more than 40 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Houston has a 42.5-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.5 more points than this game's total.
- The Texans have put together a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Texans have won five out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Houston is 4-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
Browns vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|22.1
|13
|20.6
|11
|38.5
|7
|14
|Texans
|21.9
|15
|21.1
|14
|42.5
|6
|14
Browns vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Browns
- Over its past three games, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- The Browns have scored 20 more points than their opponents this season (1.5 per game), and the Texans have scored just 11 more points than their opponents (0.8 per game).
Texans
- In its last three games, Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Texans' past three games, they have hit the over once.
- The Browns have put up a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (1.5 per game), and the Texans have outscored opponents by only 11 points (0.8 per game).
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.5
|38.3
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.4
|21.4
|21.3
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|7-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-2
|1-5-2
|6-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|43.8
|41.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|23.3
|23.3
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|3-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-9-0
|2-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-3
|2-1
|3-2
