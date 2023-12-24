David Njoku has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 239.1 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Njoku has racked up 704 receiving yards (50.3 per game) and five receiving TDs, hauling in 69 balls on 106 targets.

Njoku vs. the Texans

Njoku vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is conceding 239.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In 10 of 14 games this year, Njoku has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Njoku has received 20.2% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (106 targets).

He has 704 receiving yards on 106 targets to rank 98th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (17.9%).

With 16 red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 31.4% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 TAR / 10 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 15 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

