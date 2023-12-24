Will Jerome Ford find his way into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford has had 174 attempts for a team-leading 718 rushing yards (51.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Ford has also grabbed 39 passes for 238 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns this season.

Ford has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1 Week 14 Jaguars 12 51 0 5 31 0 Week 15 Bears 8 20 0 4 11 0

