Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Power Rankings

1. JMU

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 109th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
  • Last Game: L 78-55 vs Maryland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UL Monroe
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Southern Miss

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-7
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: L 78-62 vs FGCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marshall
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Old Dominion

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: L 87-50 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Alabama
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Georgia Southern

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
  • Last Game: W 87-65 vs Longwood

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. UL Monroe

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
  • Last Game: L 79-55 vs Cal

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: JMU
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Texas State

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
  • Last Game: W 63-52 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Marshall

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 153rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
  • Last Game: L 66-59 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern Miss
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Arkansas State

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 156th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
  • Last Game: L 67-62 vs UT Martin

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Coastal Carolina
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Troy

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 166th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
  • Last Game: W 81-66 vs New Mexico State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia State
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Appalachian State

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 191st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
  • Last Game: W 81-78 vs Mercer

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Louisiana
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Louisiana

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-20
  • Overall Rank: 222nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
  • Last Game: W 64-46 vs LSU-Shreveport

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Appalachian State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Georgia State

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-20
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
  • Last Game: W 93-51 vs LaGrange

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Troy
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Coastal Carolina

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Overall Rank: 232nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: L 105-66 vs Michigan State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arkansas State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. South Alabama

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 245th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
  • Last Game: L 68-34 vs Louisiana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Old Dominion
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.