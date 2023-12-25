The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), who have won four straight.

49ers and Ravens recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Monday's matchup.

49ers vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 6 47 -250 +200

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's games this season have had an average of 43.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-5-1).

The 49ers have won 11 of their 14 games as moneyline favorites this year (78.6%).

San Francisco has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.

The average over/under for Baltimore's matchups this season is 43.1, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Ravens have covered the spread nine times this season (9-5-0).

The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Baltimore has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

49ers vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 30.4 3 16.7 2 43.7 6 14 Ravens 27.4 4 16.1 1 43.1 5 14

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

In its past three games, San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have put up a total of 191 more points than their opponents this year (13.7 per game), and the Ravens have outscored opponents by 159 points (11.3 per game).

Ravens

Over its last three contests, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In the Ravens' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The 49ers have outscored opponents by a total of 191 points this season (13.7 per game), and the Ravens have put up 159 more points than their opponents (11.3 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 43.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 27.0 25.0 ATS Record 8-5-1 3-3-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-6-1 3-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 43.2 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 4-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

