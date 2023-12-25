The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the New York Knicks (16-12). This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 118.8 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 114.6 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 112 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 239.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 230.8 points per game combined, 10.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New York has covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +170 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

