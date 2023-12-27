Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Adam Fantilli going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- In eight of 35 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Devils this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|14:51
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
