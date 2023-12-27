Will Alexandre Texier find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

