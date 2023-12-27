When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gaunce score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce 2022-23 stats and insights

Gaunce did not score in five games last season.

He did not face the Devils last season.

Gaunce produced zero points on the power play last season.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

