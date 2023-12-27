Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) match up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell provides 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

Max Strus is putting up 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

The Cavaliers are getting 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Darius Garland this season.

Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Caris LeVert gets the Cavaliers 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 32 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made treys per game (second in league).

Dereck Lively posts 9 points, 1.2 assists and 8.1 boards per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Williams averages 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Cavaliers 120.2 Points Avg. 110.6 116.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.9% Three Point % 34.6%

