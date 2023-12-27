Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13), which currently includes seven players listed (including Donovan Mitchell), as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers won their most recent game 109-95 against the Bulls on Saturday. Max Strus' team-leading 26 points paced the Cavaliers in the win.

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Sam Merrill SG Questionable Wrist 5.9 1.3 0.9 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 15.1 3.6 3.7 Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Illness 27.7 5.6 5.5

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH

