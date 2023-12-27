Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Cleveland is 8-3 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

The Cavaliers score an average of 112 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.8 points, Cleveland is 8-2.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers are better offensively, averaging 112.7 points per game, compared to 111.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 113.4 points per game at home, and 110.1 away.

This season the Cavaliers are collecting more assists at home (27.4 per game) than away (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries