Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (two shots).
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
- Sillinger's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
