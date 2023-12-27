In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Damon Severson to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

Severson has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Severson's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

