Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Jiricek score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 29 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in two games (one shot).
- Jiricek has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|15:43
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
