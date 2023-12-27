Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitri Voronkov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
