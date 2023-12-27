Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in three of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
