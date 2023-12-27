Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in three of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

