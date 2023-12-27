The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In three of 31 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • Gudbranson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

