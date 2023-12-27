Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Erik Karlsson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In five of 32 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 14 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 2 22 Points 0 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

