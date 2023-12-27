On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the New York Islanders. Is John Ludvig going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ludvig stats and insights

  • Ludvig is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Ludvig has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.