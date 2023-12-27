The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kirill Marchenko included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchenko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In 11 of 33 games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Marchenko has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Marchenko has an assist in seven of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 4 21 Points 1 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.