The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals should come out on top in their matchup against the USC Trojans at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction USC (+7) Over (58.5) Louisville 33, USC 31

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 73.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 6-6-1.

Louisville has an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Cardinals have played 13 games this season and six of them have hit the over.

Louisville games this season have posted an average total of 49.9, which is 8.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Trojans based on the moneyline is 30.3%.

So far this year, the Trojans have compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this year, USC is 1-0 against the spread.

Trojans games have gone over the point total in nine out of 12 opportunities (75%).

The average point total for USC this year is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 30.9 19.7 37.7 16.1 6 16 USC 41.8 34.9 45 31 37.4 40.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.