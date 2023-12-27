Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Marcus Pettersson to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Islanders?
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|23:54
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:29
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
