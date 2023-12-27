For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Noel Acciari a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Acciari has no points on the power play.

Acciari averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

