Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the third-place New York Islanders (16-8-9) host the 13th-place Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-4) on Wednesday, December 27 at UBS Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Islanders-Penguins game on MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 2.8 goals per game (89 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Penguins have 91 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 32 14 21 35 17 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 32 19 16 35 28 29 60.3% Evgeni Malkin 32 11 16 27 36 29 50% Erik Karlsson 32 6 16 22 30 22 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders rank 18th in goals against, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Islanders' 103 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Islanders are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players