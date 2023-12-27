Penguins vs. Islanders December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena.
Penguins vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
Penguins Players to Watch
- Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his team with 35 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 14 goals and 21 assists in 32 games (playing 20:45 per game).
- Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has posted 35 total points (1.1 per game), with 19 goals and 16 assists.
- This season, Evgeni Malkin has 11 goals and 16 assists for New York.
- In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic's record stands at 5-2-2 on the season, giving up 26 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 288 saves with a .914% save percentage (15th in the league).
Islanders Players to Watch
- Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (35 points), via collected 10 goals and 25 assists.
- Noah Dobson has chipped in with 34 points (six goals, 28 assists).
- Bo Horvat has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 32 games for New York.
- Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has given up 33 goals (2.75 goals against average) and recorded 375 saves.
Penguins vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|15th
|3.12
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|10th
|21st
|30
|Shots
|33
|5th
|32nd
|35.8
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|6th
|24.73%
|Power Play %
|13.73%
|27th
|32nd
|71%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.69%
|10th
