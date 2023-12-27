The New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his team with 35 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 14 goals and 21 assists in 32 games (playing 20:45 per game).

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has posted 35 total points (1.1 per game), with 19 goals and 16 assists.

This season, Evgeni Malkin has 11 goals and 16 assists for New York.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic's record stands at 5-2-2 on the season, giving up 26 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 288 saves with a .914% save percentage (15th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (35 points), via collected 10 goals and 25 assists.

Noah Dobson has chipped in with 34 points (six goals, 28 assists).

Bo Horvat has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 32 games for New York.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has given up 33 goals (2.75 goals against average) and recorded 375 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.78 10th 21st 30 Shots 33 5th 32nd 35.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 24.73% Power Play % 13.73% 27th 32nd 71% Penalty Kill % 82.69% 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.