Should you wager on Radim Zohorna to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:42 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

