In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Reilly Smith to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in six of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Smith's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:05 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

