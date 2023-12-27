Will Rickard Rakell Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Rickard Rakell a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rakell stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Rakell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rakell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:38
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.