For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Rickard Rakell a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rakell stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Rakell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.