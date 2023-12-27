Will Ryan Graves Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
Can we count on Ryan Graves finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Graves stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Graves has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.7% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Graves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
