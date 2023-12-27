When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sidney Crosby score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • In 14 of 32 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 22:04 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 22:06 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:06 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

