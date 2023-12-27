Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Crosby in that upcoming Penguins-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Crosby has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Crosby has a point in 25 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points seven times.

Crosby has an assist in 16 of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 4 35 Points 4 19 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

