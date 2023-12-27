In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Valtteri Puustinen to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.