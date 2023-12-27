In the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27 at 5:30 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina (+6.5) Over (55.5) West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers are 6-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Mountaineers have played 11 games this year and eight of them have gone over the total.

West Virginia games this season have posted an average total of 53, which is 2.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tar Heels based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Tar Heels are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

The Tar Heels have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for North Carolina this year is 3.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.6 27.5 34.3 18.7 28.8 36.3 North Carolina 36.6 27.1 40.7 24 30.8 35

